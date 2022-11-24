5 shops gutted in Baramulla

Baramulla: At least five shops suffered intense damage in a fire incident in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town on Thursday afternoon.
A fire and emergency service official in Baramulla said that a fire erupted from a shop located in a three-story shopping complex Thursday afternoon. He said the fire soon engulfed other shops and caused severe damage to them.
“Five shops suffered damage and loss of property is worth lakhs,” he added. Soon after the incident, several fire tenders from Baramulla fire and emergency service rushed to the spot and started dousing the flames. After around half an hour, the fire was brought under control.
“The timely arrival of the fire tenders prevented the flames from spreading to other structures,” said a local shopkeeper. Meanwhile, the locals here have urged the Baramulla district administration to compensate the victims of the fire incident.