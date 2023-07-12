5 terrorist associates of LeT arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police andsecurity forces have arrested five terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam and recovered incriminating materials from their possession, a press release said..

Police along with Army (62 RR) arrested five terrorist associates in Khag area of district Budgam. They have been identified as Rouf Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Majeed Wani resident of Bhatangan Khag, Hilal Ahmad Malik son of Ghulam Hassan Malik resident of Bathipora Khag, Tawfeeq Ahmad Dar son of Nazir Ahmad Dar resident of Nowrooz Baba Khag, Danish Ahmad Dar son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar resident of Dar Mohalla Nawrooz Baba Khag and Showkat Ali Dar son of Ali Mohammad Dar resident of Bathipora Khag, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 45/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khag and investigation has been taken up.