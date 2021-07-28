50 apple tree saplings chopped in Kupwara

Kupwara: At least 50 apple tree saplings were chopped down last night by unknown persons in Sogam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A Police official said that on Wednesday morning they received a complaint from one Muhammad Rafeeq Sheikh, son of Abdul Khaliq Sheikh from Sogam following which a Police team was sent there for the on ground assessment of the site.

“It was found that 50 apple tree saplings have been chopped down following which a formal FIR has been registered at Police Station Sogam,” he said.

The Police official said that prima facie suggests that it is a case of personal rivalry.