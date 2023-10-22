50 families of Kupwara receive support from Army to improve their economic conditions

Kupwara: The Army, TYCIA Foundation and SIDBI in joint collaboration have initiated Project Jazba which is aimed at holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir's local communities, promoting sustainable tourism, boosting the economic growth, cultural preservation and empowerment of families across the region.

The collaborative efforts of the Army and other stake holders have culminated in a project designed to uplift 50 families by providing them sustainable livelihood opportunities mainly in the tourism sector. Under Project Jazba each beneficiary has been provided with a support of upto Rs 40,000/- by SIDBI aimed at uplifting the marginalised sections of society and establishing a means of livelihood.

Of the 50 families, nine families have been facilitated with fully furnished home stays. These comfortable and culturally authentic accommodations will offer tourists a chance to experience the local way of life up close. The families will receive training in hospitality and customer service to ensure a pleasant stay for visitors. One family has been earmarked and trained for community kitchen to cater for the requirements of guests staying in these accommodations. This family will be trained in various delicacies retaining the flavor of Kashmir. Three families have been supported in establishing roadside cafeterias. These cafeterias will serve local and traditional cuisine, allowing travelers to indulge in authentic flavors while taking a break during their journeys.

In addition, four families have been equipped with horses, enabling them to offer guided horseback tours to tourists. These tours provide a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir while enjoying a traditional mode of transportation.