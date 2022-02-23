50 stranded tourists evacuated from Sonamarg: Police

Ganderbal: Fifty tourists stranded at Sonamarg following heavy snowfall were evacuated on Wednesday, Police said.
Police said that amid heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions, SP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar called for launching a rescue operation under the supervision of SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri to rescue the tourists stranded at Sonmarg.
It said 50 tourists were evacuated and shifted to safer places.
Police arranged several vehicles from Gagangeer to Sonamarg and brought all the stuck tourists back to Ganderbal wherefrom they left for Srinagar via the under-construction Z-Morh Tunnel as the main road was blocked due to avalanches.