5115 fined for violating Covid-19 guidelines: Police

Srinagar: A total of 5115 persons were penalized and a fine of Rs 6,11,670 was recovered from them for violating Covid-19 guidelines across Kashmir while an FIR was also registered against one person on Saturday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that three vehicles were also seized for violating Covid-19 norms.

Meanwhile, Police also organised a Police-public meeting in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.