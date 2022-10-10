52 patients receive treatment at cardiac camp

Srinagar: As a gesture towards providing medical relief to the general public in view of soaring cardiac-related problems in the Valley, HPVT Management arranged a free medical (Cardiological) checkup camp on 9 October (Sunday) at Darish Kadal Chowk, Chattabal, Srinagar.

Over 52 patients suffering from heart-related disorders sought consultation during this day-long camp at the place. Dr. Waseem Ahmad, Senior Cardiologist graced the day-long camp, where patients including women from different areas of Srinagar and other districts of Valley were among those persons who had free consultation/checkup there.

Paramedical staff and technicians were also present at the occasion to deliver free baseline tests including ECG to the patients. It is on record that 15 patients were among the beneficiaries to avail FREE ECHO test. On this occasion, the HPVT provided free medicines to the patients as per the prescriptions of the respective doctor.