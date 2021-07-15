5208 SHGs provided Rs 11 crore under JKRLM in Kupwara

Srinagar: Mission Director Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of Rural Livelihood Mission, popularly called as Umeed, for District Kupwara.
The meeting was attended by Sajid Yahaya Naqash, Additional Mission Director Kashmir, District Programme Managers, Block Programme Managers, MIS Assistants of District Kupwara and other officials of the Mission.
On the occasion, Sehrish impressed upon the officers to come up with successful business models in order to maximise the profit of these businesses and help in marketing of enterprises of these SHGs. The MD stressed that since Kupwara for its peripheral location has been chosen as an aspirational district and is also in category 1st of interest subvention so BPMs were directed to focus on enhancing various livelihoods enterprises and bank linkages so that the targets are achieved on time.
The meeting also discussed solutions to the several issues that hinder the smooth implementation of the scheme in this district. Sehrish directed the BPMs to visit the CBOs and address the issues on spot. She also encouraged the officials to focus more on trade specific Common Facility Centers (CFC) which will help to percolate down the collective benefits. She further directed to link the SHGs involved in Food Processing through PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PM FME) a centrally sponsored scheme under the convergence programme for better financial and technical support.
While apprising the chair about the overall progress made by the mission in this frontier district it was given out that 41415 Rural women have been federated into 5208 SHGs and an amount of Rs 11.00 crore has been provided to the SHGs as capitalisation from the Mission.
It was also given out that in addition to that the SHGs have been credit linked with the Banks to the tune of Rs 47.29 crore. The SHG members have invested the amount in different livelihoods like fish rearing, beekeeping, dairy besides various livelihood initiatives have been successfully initiated with other line departments under the convergence programme.