5208 SHGs provided Rs 11 crore under JKRLM in Kupwara

The meeting also discussed solutions to the several issues that hinder the smooth implementation of the scheme in this district. Sehrish directed the BPMs to visit the CBOs and address the issues on spot. She also encouraged the officials to focus more on trade specific Common Facility Centers (CFC) which will help to percolate down the collective benefits. She further directed to link the SHGs involved in Food Processing through PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PM FME) a centrally sponsored scheme under the convergence programme for better financial and technical support.

While apprising the chair about the overall progress made by the mission in this frontier district it was given out that 41415 Rural women have been federated into 5208 SHGs and an amount of Rs 11.00 crore has been provided to the SHGs as capitalisation from the Mission.

It was also given out that in addition to that the SHGs have been credit linked with the Banks to the tune of Rs 47.29 crore. The SHG members have invested the amount in different livelihoods like fish rearing, beekeeping, dairy besides various livelihood initiatives have been successfully initiated with other line departments under the convergence programme.