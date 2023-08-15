55 BSF personnel conferred with prestigious Police Medals for exemplary service

Srinagar: As many as 55 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been honoured with prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions to safeguarding the nation's security.

Among the decorated personnel are four recipients of the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), five recipients of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and an impressive 46 recipients of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The awardees of the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) include Sub Inspector (GD) Anurag Ranjan who has exhibited extraordinary leadership qualities during a critical operation.

"Leading the Patrolling cum Ambush Party from the front, he took bold and daring decisions that led to the elimination of a dreaded terrorist attempting to infiltrate Indian territory," the official spokesman said. “Displaying immense valour and professional acumen, SI Ranjan stood shoulder to shoulder with his team, facing the bullets of terrorists.”

He said that he demonstrated exceptional courage and dedication, making gallant attempts to rescue an injured colleague, despite the heavy volume of fire.

“His relentless efforts resulted in the neutralization of the terrorist and the thwarting of the infiltration bid,” the spokesman said.