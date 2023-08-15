55 BSF personnel conferred with prestigious Police Medals for exemplary service

Srinagar: As many as 55 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been honoured with prestigious awards for their outstanding contributions to safeguarding the nation's security.
Among the decorated personnel are four recipients of the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), five recipients of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and an impressive 46 recipients of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
The awardees of the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) include Sub Inspector (GD) Anurag Ranjan who has exhibited extraordinary leadership qualities during a critical operation.
"Leading the Patrolling cum Ambush Party from the front, he took bold and daring decisions that led to the elimination of a dreaded terrorist attempting to infiltrate Indian territory," the official spokesman said. “Displaying immense valour and professional acumen, SI Ranjan stood shoulder to shoulder with his team, facing the bullets of terrorists.”
He said that he demonstrated exceptional courage and dedication, making gallant attempts to rescue an injured colleague, despite the heavy volume of fire.
“His relentless efforts resulted in the neutralization of the terrorist and the thwarting of the infiltration bid,” the spokesman said.
Another awardee, HC Abdul Hamid Rather showcased outstanding bravery and professionalism during a fierce encounter with terrorists. "Despite sustaining injuries, he continued to engage the terrorists with heavy fire, providing crucial support to his team. His selfless actions and gallant attempt to extricate an injured colleague under enemy fire were pivotal in thwarting the infiltration attempt and neutralizing the terrorist threat," the spokesman said. “Constable (GD) Amarjeet Singh and Navjot Singh displayed unwavering courage and devotion during a critical operation.”
"Crawling through rugged mountainous terrain in the cover of night, they reached the encounter site under heavy enemy fire. Their strategic positioning and close-range engagement of the terrorists allowed their team to extricate an injured comrade safely, effectively neutralizing the threat and ensuring the mission's success," the spokesman said.
The five awardees of President's Police Medal for distinguished service include Inspector General Ayush Mani Tiwari, DIG Aseem Vyas, Ashwani Kumar Sharma and Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Inspector Basti Ram Nehra.
Moreover, 46 personnel have been nominated for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
The recipients of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service have exhibited exemplary dedication, professionalism, and commitment to their duties, contributing significantly to the safety and security of the nation.
"Their commendable service covers a wide spectrum of roles within the BSF, from commanding officers to medical personnel and support staff," the spokesman said.
The spokesman said the awards not only recognise the exceptional efforts of these personnel but also highlight the relentless dedication and sacrifice demonstrated by all members of the BSF.