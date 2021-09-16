6 ALLEN classroom students secured All India Rank-1 in JEE Main 2021

Srinagar: Students of ALLEN Career Institute have once again proved their excellence. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the All India Ranks of JEE-Main 2021 and JEE Main 2021 (Session-4) results. The All India Ranks is declared based on the combined result of all the four sessions of JEE-Main 2021, a statement said.

Brajesh Maheshwari (Director, ALLEN) said, as per the results declared 18 students have secured AIR-1, out of which 6 students are from ALLEN’s classroom coaching. ALLENites, Anshul Verma, Siddhant Mukherjee, Mridul Agarwal, Kavya Chopra, Pulkit Goyal, and Guramrit Singh have secured AIR-1; they have scored a perfect 300 out of 300 marks in different JEE-Main 2021 sessions. Zenith Malhotra secured AIR-7, Pratham Garg secured AIR-8, and Ananth K Kidambi secured AIR- 10.

22 students of ALLEN are in Top-50 All India Rank, 43 students in Top-100, out of which 33 are from ALLEN Classroom Coaching, and 10 are associated with ALLEN Distance Learning Program. Along with this, 81 students are in Top-200 and 159 in Top-500. While 18 State Toppers are from ALLEN.

Maheshwari said that 13 students of ALLEN have scored 100 percentile. 17444 students have qualified for JEE-Advanced, including 10298 from ALLEN Classroom Coaching and 7146 ALLEN Distance Learning Programme.