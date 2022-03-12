6 arrested for illegal extraction, transportation of minerals in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have arrested six persons and seized five vehicles including four tippers and a JCB involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in Budgam.
Officers from PS Chadoora have arrested four persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of clay from government land at Nagam Chadoora.
They have also seized three vehicles including two tippers and a JCB from the spot. The arrested persons have been identified as Fayaz Ahmed Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, Abdul Majeed Teli and Irshad Ahmad Shah.