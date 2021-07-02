6 NIT Srinagar faculty members in 2021 global AD scientific index

Srinagar: Six faculty members from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar have been included in the list of global AD (Alper-Doger) Scientific Index 2021.

The index was released by AD Scientific Index that provides evaluations, analysis of journals and universities based on the scientific performance, scientific productivity of individual scientists and characteristics of affiliated scientists.

The ranking is using the total and last 5 years’ values of the i10 index, h-index, and citation scores in Google Scholar. In other words, the 'AD Scientific Index' provides both the academic ranking and analysis results.