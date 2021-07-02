6 NIT Srinagar faculty members in 2021 global AD scientific index

Srinagar: Six faculty members from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar have been included in the list of global AD (Alper-Doger) Scientific Index 2021.
The index was released by AD Scientific Index that provides evaluations, analysis of journals and universities based on the scientific performance, scientific productivity of individual scientists and characteristics of affiliated scientists.
The ranking is using the total and last 5 years’ values of the i10 index, h-index, and citation scores in Google Scholar. In other words, the 'AD Scientific Index' provides both the academic ranking and analysis results.
The five faculty members of NIT Srinagar who have been included in the global list of scientists include Professor M F Wani, Noor Zaman Khan, Harveer Singh Pali, SandeepRathee, AsadurRahman, and Vijay Kumar.
In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof RakeshSehgal congratulated the institute’s faculty members for being ranked in the global index list.
Register NIT Srinagar Prof Kaiser Bukhari also congratulated all faculty members for being ranked in the global scientist index, which is a positive move for the institute.
The 'AD Scientific Index' is the first and only study that shows the total and the last five-year productivity coefficients of scientists based on the h-index and i10 index scores and citations in Google Scholar.
In the survey, nine parameters were used by the organisation for ranking of an individual scientist by 12 subjects, 256 branches in 11,700 institutions across 186 countries in 11 regions of the world.