6 notorious drug smugglers booked under NDPS Act in Baramulla

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have booked 6 notorious drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.

The 6 notorious drug smugglers identified as Mohammad Altaf Rather resident of Khaitangan, Mohammad Ramazan Mir resident of Kalantra Payeen, Abdul Qayoom Ganai resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, Abdul Qayoom Khan resident of Baila Boniyar, Bilal Ahmad Ganai resident of Trikanjan Boniyar & Adil Ahmad Budha resident of Sher Colony Sopore have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

It is pertinent to mention here that many cases were registered against these drug smugglers and they were involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of Khaitangan, Kalantra, Trikanjan, Boniyar and other areas of District Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

"Consistent actions of Police against the criminals should reassure the community members that police is making all efforts to eradicate social evils and making all efforts to keep our society free from drug abuse," police said.