6 persons arrested for illegal extraction of minerals in Budgam, Baramulla

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 6 persons and seized 6 vehicles in Budgam and Baramulla.
In Budgam, a police party of Police Station Budgam during naka checking at Sebdan Crossing intercepted 2 trippers bearing registration numbers JK01K-8363 and JK01AL-6214 who were carrying illegally excavated minerals.
Subsequently, both the vehicles were seized and 2 persons (drivers of the said vehicles) were arrested on spot for their involvement in the commission of crime.
They have been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Mir son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Mir resident of Qadipora and Muzamil Bilal son of Bilal Ahmad Wani resident of Nasrullapora.
In Baramulla, Police have arrested 4 persons and seized 4 vehicles for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.
Officers from PP Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan seized two tractors and arrested two persons at Dargam Nallah Palhallan.
Both the drivers have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Magloo son of Abdul Majeed Magloo resident of Bangdara Kreeri and Abdul Majeed Rather son of Ghulam Mohd Rather resident of Nehalpora Pattan.