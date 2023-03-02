6 persons arrested for illegal extraction of minerals in Budgam, Baramulla

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 6 persons and seized 6 vehicles in Budgam and Baramulla.

In Budgam, a police party of Police Station Budgam during naka checking at Sebdan Crossing intercepted 2 trippers bearing registration numbers JK01K-8363 and JK01AL-6214 who were carrying illegally excavated minerals.

Subsequently, both the vehicles were seized and 2 persons (drivers of the said vehicles) were arrested on spot for their involvement in the commission of crime.