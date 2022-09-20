6 persons awarded life imprisonment

Poonch: Principal District and Sessions Judge Poonch Tuesday awarded life imprisonment and a fine to the tune of Rs 25,000 to six accused persons.
These accused were booked in offenses under Sections 302, 307, 323, 325, 147, and 148 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and have been identified as Lal Hussain and Nek Muhammad, sons of Chandia, Muhammad Munshi, and Muhammad Latif, sons of Jamal Din, Altaf Ahmad son of Lal Hussain, and Razia Bi wife of Lal Hussain, all residents of village Khaitan Draba in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district.
They were booked in case FIR No 14/2011.
According to officials, this case was registered on March 13, 2011, when these accused with common intention inflicted multiple injuries on the vital parts of the deceased Javid Iqbal, son of Noor Hussain, in which he received grievous injuries along with some other family members.
A chargesheet was subsequently filed against nine accused with five among them facing the trial and one woman surrendering before the court while three accused persons are still absconding in the case.
Officials said that Principal and District Sessions Judge Poonch, Ashok Kumar Shavan heard the arguments on the quantum of sentence and awarded life imprisonment and fine to the tune of Rs 25,000 each for offences under Section 302 of the RPC apart from punishment under Sections 307, 325, 323, 147, and 148.
Officials said that the prosecution was conducted through a public prosecutor for J&K Maqbool Hussain.