6 persons awarded life imprisonment

Poonch: Principal District and Sessions Judge Poonch Tuesday awarded life imprisonment and a fine to the tune of Rs 25,000 to six accused persons.

These accused were booked in offenses under Sections 302, 307, 323, 325, 147, and 148 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and have been identified as Lal Hussain and Nek Muhammad, sons of Chandia, Muhammad Munshi, and Muhammad Latif, sons of Jamal Din, Altaf Ahmad son of Lal Hussain, and Razia Bi wife of Lal Hussain, all residents of village Khaitan Draba in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district.

They were booked in case FIR No 14/2011.