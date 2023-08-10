6 terrorist associates arrested: Police

Srinagar: Six terrorist associates were arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police along with security forces arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Budgam and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

The statement said that Police along with Army’s 62 RR arrested three terrorist associates in Khan Sahab area of Budgam.

It said that they had been identified as Qaisar Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar of Kremshora; Tahir Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi Dar of Wagar; and Aqib Rashed Ganie, son of Abdul Rashid Ganie of Wagar, all linked with the LeT.

The statement said that incriminating materials including a Chinese hand grenade, two magazines, and 57 live rounds had been recovered from their possession.

It said that Police along with Army in Baramulla also arrested three terrorist associates linked with LeT and busted a terror module.

The statement said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition had also been recovered from their possession.

It said that during joint patrolling and area domination exercise in Churunda, Uri, a joint team of Police and 16 SIKHLI of the Army apprehended a suspected person identified as Showkat Ali Awan, son of Abdul Karim Awan of Churunda, Uri.

The statement said that during search, two grenades were recovered from his possession.

It said that he was shifted to a police station and during interrogation disclosed the names of his accomplices as Ahmad Din, son of Shukur Din and Muhammad Sadeeq Khatana, son of Umer Din, both residents of Churunda, Uri, who were subsequently arrested.

The statement said that on their disclosure, two grenades, a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, and four live rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered.