6-year-old Handwara boy cleans litter thrown by people during Bangus Mela

Kupwara: At a time when people were enjoying the Bangus Mela, a six-year-old boy was seen cleaning litter thrown by the people in the pristine
Bangus Valley, setting an example for others to keep the environment
clean. Aga Muhammad Akeel from Vadhpora, Handwara had arrived
in Bangus Valley with his father to witness Bangus Mela but was disheartened
after witnessing heaps of litter thrown by people without using dustbins.
Akeel, who has drawn inspiration from his mother to keep the environment clean, was seen collecting litter across the big ground and accumulating it on a specific spot. On why he was indulging in cleanliness in Bangus, he said that his teacher at school had taught him that for a better future, people should keep the environment clean.
“Our teacher told us that polythene is hazardous for the earth. This is why I am collecting polythene,” Akeel said.
His father Sharafat Manzoor said that his son was very sensitive about clean environment.
“At times he gets infuriated while seeing polythene on roads. I had brought him here so that he could be exposed to a new environment but he had a bad impression after witnessing people throwing polythene in the open ground without using dustbins kept available by the district administration,”
Manzoor said. “I believe it is our collective responsibility to keep our environment clean. Unfortunately, we don’t care about it. I am ashamed of the people who have thrown litter in the open field. I don’t know what message we are giving to the children by throwing litter in the open field,” he said.