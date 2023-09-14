6-year-old Handwara boy cleans litter thrown by people during Bangus Mela

Kupwara: At a time when people were enjoying the Bangus Mela, a six-year-old boy was seen cleaning litter thrown by the people in the pristine

Bangus Valley, setting an example for others to keep the environment

clean. Aga Muhammad Akeel from Vadhpora, Handwara had arrived

in Bangus Valley with his father to witness Bangus Mela but was disheartened

after witnessing heaps of litter thrown by people without using dustbins.