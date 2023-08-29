‘600 families to get land compensation soon’

New Delhi: After a gap of around 10 years, the 600 plus aggrieved families in central Kashmir’s Budgam district are supposed to get the compensation for their 4000 kanal land acquired by the Defence Estates Department at Srinagar Old Airfield area (Estate Karewa Damodar) in 2013.

The aggrieved landowners and farmers were waiting for the payment since then. Part of the payment Rs 4.80 lakh per kanal was already paid to each family but the rates were enhanced to Rs 18 to 20 lakh per kanal and the payment was not disbursed to the families.

A delegation of aggrieved landowners of estate Karewa Damodar Srinagar led by social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat had a detailed meeting with senior officers in DG Defence Estates Office in New Delhi on Monday.