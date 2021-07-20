605 pass out of JAKLI Regimental Centre

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre showcased its latest batch of 605 passing out young soldiers from J&K.

A statement of the Army issued here said that the Recruit Course 125 on having completed one year of strenuous training were attested at a parade at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAKLI Regimental Centre.

It said that Commandant JAKLI Regimental Centre Brig Sumesh Seth reviewed the attestation parade, depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier.

The statement said that the dauntless young soldiers of the regiment hailing from all regions and religions of J&K marched in precise unison.