605 pass out of JAKLI Regimental Centre

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre showcased its latest batch of 605 passing out young soldiers from J&K.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the Recruit Course 125 on having completed one year of strenuous training were attested at a parade at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAKLI Regimental Centre.
It said that Commandant JAKLI Regimental Centre Brig Sumesh Seth reviewed the attestation parade, depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier.
The statement said that the dauntless young soldiers of the regiment hailing from all regions and religions of J&K marched in precise unison.
It said that the Commandant congratulated the young soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the nation.
The statement said that the young soldiers who excelled in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the reviewing officer.
Recruit Arshdeep Kumar was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged ‘Over all Best Recruit’ and recruit Pankaj Singh was awarded the ChewangRinchen Medal for being ‘Best in Firing’.