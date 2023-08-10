61 Bn CRPF celebrates 45th Raising Day

Srinagar: 61 BN CRPF proudly celebrated its 45 th raising day at Shivpora and Baltal with zeal and zest.

The occasion was graced by Mathew. A John, DIGP Srinagar South Range CRPF.

61 BN, CRPF was raised on 9 August at Group Centre Pallipuram. After having trained for Internal Security duties, this unit has proved its worth by serving in different strife-torn areas.

Acknowledging its capability and efficiency, 61 BN CRPF was finally inducted in Srinagar on March 2010 and since then left no stone unturned in handling internal security issues.

On the occasion, Sudhanshu Shekhar, Commandant 61 BN CRPF addressed the unit personnel and urged them to take on challenges with confidence.