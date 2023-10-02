61 Bn CRPF organises special Swachhata Hi Sewa programme

Srinagar: 61 Bn CRPF successfully organised a Swachhata special programme as part of the “Swachhata Hi Sewa” initiative to pay tribute to father of nation Mahatma Gandhi. This noteworthy event focused on the beautification and cleanliness drive in the vicinity of the Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar.

With a total of 352 dedicated participants, including 100 valiant jawans and 252 enthusiastic civilians and pilgrims, this one-hour cleanliness drive unfolded from 10 am to 11 am. The event marked a profound synergy between the armed forces and the local community, exemplifying unity in diversity for a cleaner & healthier India.

Awadhesh Kumar, Second-in-Command, Rinki Kumari, Dy. Comdt, Virat Kumar Singh, Dy. Comdt, Lal Chand, Asstt. Comdt, Ram Bhagat, Asstt. Comdt, Vikram Meena, Asstt. Comdt. and other subordinate officers and jawans of 61 Bn played a vital role in successfully organising this event.