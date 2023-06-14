63 consolidated workers in Gurez receive meager monthly wages of Rs 750-1000

Gurez: There are around sixty-three consolidated workers or helpers who have been receiving a meager amount of Rs 750 to 1,000 per month as wages in the Gurez medical block of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The workers, although designated as "helpers" or "need-based" workers, have been performing different roles for the health department in this mountainous area with some working for the department since 1997.

Official figures with Greater Kashmir reveal 63 such consolidated workers have been recruited in the years 1997, 2006, 2007, 2011, 12, 13, and 2014. The workers are maintaining "hopes" that they will eventually be hired permanently, even though the political regimes of the time made the recruitments temporary, according to official sources.