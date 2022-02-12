633 certificates issued in Manjakote camp

Rajouri: Tehsil administration of Manjakote tehsil in Rajouri on Saturday issued 633 certificates of different categories to the beneficiaries during a special outreach camp organised at Higher Secondary School Manjakote.

Tehsildar Manjakote Javed Iqbal Chowdhary headed this camp in which other concerned officials of tehsil administration were present.

On the occasion, Chowdhary said that a large number of beneficiaries attended this camp and applied for issuance of different certificates with most of the applications having all kind of formalities were accepted.