64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families left Valley in early 1990s: MHA

New Delhi: Pakistan-sponsored terrorism forced 64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families to leave the Kashmir valley in the early 1990s and settle in Jammu, Delhi, and some other parts of the country, government has said.

According to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for 2020-21, besides Kashmiri Pandits, militancy forced some Sikh and Muslim families too to migrate from Kashmir Valley to Jammu, Delhi, and other parts of the country, it said.

Nearly 1,054 families from the hilly areas of Jammu migrated to Jammu plains, it said.