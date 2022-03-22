7-day training programme on animal breeding begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir commenced a seven-day training programme on “Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML) for Revamping the Existing Animal Breeding Systems’ at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Shuhama campus on Tuesday.

Renowned scientists from top institutes across the country will deliberate on several topics during the seven-day workshop organized by the FVSc & AH, Shuhama, under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.