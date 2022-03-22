7-day training programme on animal breeding begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir commenced a seven-day training programme on “Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML) for Revamping the Existing Animal Breeding Systems’ at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Shuhama campus on Tuesday.
Renowned scientists from top institutes across the country will deliberate on several topics during the seven-day workshop organized by the FVSc & AH, Shuhama, under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest on the occasion and addressed the inaugural function virtually highlighted the role and importance of artificial intelligence and machine learning for the present and future demands of the veterinary and animal husbandry sector.
Prof Ganai said the Division of Animal Genetics and Breeding is the forerunner in conducting research in artificial intelligence and for developing an AI-enabled decision support system for sheep breeding farms.
Dean FVSc&AH, Prof MT Banday talked about the pressing need for the adoption of new-age technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially in animal breeding and genetics which could help in revolutionizing the sector.
Director Research, SKUAST-K, Prof Sarfaraz Ahmad Wani, OSD to Vice Chancellor, Prof Azmat Alam Khan, Heads of Divisions, scientists and scholars of SKUAST-K besides the trainees attended the inaugural function.