7 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested seven drug peddlers in Baramulla, Handwara, Kulgam and Anantnag and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

According to a press release, in Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Pattan under the supervision of Mohammad Nawaz-JKPS at a checkpoint established as Hanjiwara Pattan intercepted a suspicious person. He tried to flee but was detained.

During checking, officers were able to recover 210 SpasmoProxyvon capsules from his possession. He has been identified as Syed Ahmad Shah son of Syed Mustafa Ahmad resident of Dewar Yakhmanpora Pattan.

In Kulgam, a police party led by SHO Police Station Kulgam during naka checking at Dalwach intercepted a suspicious person who have been identified as Ghulam Rasool Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat resident of Nussu Badragund.

During search, 2.5Kg of Poppy Straw like substance concealed in a bag was recovered from his possession.

He has been arrested and a case vide FIR No 64/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation was initiated.