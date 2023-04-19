7 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested seven drug peddlers in Baramulla, Handwara, Kulgam and Anantnag and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
According to a press release, in Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Pattan under the supervision of Mohammad Nawaz-JKPS at a checkpoint established as Hanjiwara Pattan intercepted a suspicious person. He tried to flee but was detained.
During checking, officers were able to recover 210 SpasmoProxyvon capsules from his possession. He has been identified as Syed Ahmad Shah son of Syed Mustafa Ahmad resident of Dewar Yakhmanpora Pattan.
In Kulgam, a police party led by SHO Police Station Kulgam during naka checking at Dalwach intercepted a suspicious person who have been identified as Ghulam Rasool Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat resident of Nussu Badragund.
During search, 2.5Kg of Poppy Straw like substance concealed in a bag was recovered from his possession.
He has been arrested and a case vide FIR No 64/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation and based on the disclosure of arrested person, two more drug peddlers identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganaie son of Mohd Jabbar Ganaie resident of Nussu Badragund and Mohd Ayub Malik Ghulam Mohd Malik resident of Brinal Lammar were arrested with four kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance.
Similarly, in another checkpoint established at Dalwach crossing on NHW-44 one more drug peddler identified as Mudasir Ahmad Ganaie son of Bashir Ahmad Ganaie resident of Hassanpora, Bijebhara was arrested alongwith 34 Codeine Phosphate bottles.
In Handwara, a police party of Police Station Vilgam during naka checking at Sumo Stand Vilgam intercepted a person who had attempted to avoid the police party in a suspicious manner.
During search, around 30 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Basharat Ahmad Tantray son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Dahama.
In Anantnag, a police party of Police Station Bijbehara at a checkpoint established at Naina Bridge intercepted a vehicle (I20) bearing registration number JK02CH-2777 driven by Waseem Farooq Koka son of Farooq Ahmad Koka resident of Naina Batpora.
During search, Brown Sugar like substance was recovered from the said vehicle. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigation has been initiated, the press release said.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” the press release added.