7 houseboats gutted in massive fire at Nigeen Lake, property worth crores of rupees damaged

Srinagar: Seven houseboats were gutted in a massive fire at Nigeen Lake here during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Property worth crores of rupees was destroyed in the blaze.

A number of tourists, who were putting up in the houseboats, were safely evacuated by the locals and officials.

Three sheds were also destroyed in the fire. Giving details officials said the fire started at around 2 am from a houseboat and it engulfed the other adjacent houseboats.