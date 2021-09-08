7 injured in Gurez accident

Gurez: At least seven persons including a driverwere injured in a motor accident in Tulail area of Gurez Valley on Wednesday.An official said that a cab (JK07 -1896) driven by oneLiyakat Ahmad, son of Muhammad Shakoor of Kangan, Ganderbal met with anaccident near Baduaab Tulail, resulting in injuries to all seven personstravelling in the cab.“All the injured have been shifted to PHC Badugam Tulailfor treatment where from two critically injured were referred to SDH DawarGurez,” officials said.They said that all the injured passengers were shifted toa nearby hospital by the rescue team.Block Medical Officer (BMO) Gurez, Dr Tahira said that thetwo critically injured were brought to SDH Gurez and referred to Srinagar for specialisedtreatment. SNS