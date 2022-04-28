7 injured in Mughal Road accident

Shopian: At least seven passengers including a six-year old girl were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Mughal Road in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday evening.
The accident occurred a day after the historic road was opened for vehicular traffic after remaining shut for nearly five months.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that a Tempo, which was on its way to Shopian from Rajouri turned turtle near Dobijan, some 18 kms from Shopian town, causing injuries to seven passengers.
The official said that a six year old girl identified as Muriyam was among the injured passengers.