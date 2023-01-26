7 KNS Correspondents receive awards on R-Day

Srinagar: Seven Kashmir News Service (KNS) correspondents were awarded on Republic Day for their best services and efforts for reaching to the general public and highlighting their grievances.
Bureau Chief South Kashmir Tasaduq Rasheed, District Correspondent Pulwama, Syed Aijaz Nagbali, District Correspondent Bandipora Wahid Rafeeqi, Correspondent Tangmarg Adil Dar, Aasif Malik of Handwara, Khushal Khawaja of Karnah and Ashiq Ali from Kulgam were felicitated during the Republic Day function held at their respective areas and districts.
While hailing the role of Tasaduq Rasheed, an official said that he has played an important role in making citizens aware of the rights and duties as stated in the Constitution and in shaping responsible citizens who abide by the laws.
Similarly while hailing the role of Wahid Rafeeqi, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed said that while keeping public interest paramount, Wahid has set an example of healthy, fearless and fair journalism in the district. KNS