7 KNS Correspondents receive awards on R-Day

Srinagar: Seven Kashmir News Service (KNS) correspondents were awarded on Republic Day for their best services and efforts for reaching to the general public and highlighting their grievances.

Bureau Chief South Kashmir Tasaduq Rasheed, District Correspondent Pulwama, Syed Aijaz Nagbali, District Correspondent Bandipora Wahid Rafeeqi, Correspondent Tangmarg Adil Dar, Aasif Malik of Handwara, Khushal Khawaja of Karnah and Ashiq Ali from Kulgam were felicitated during the Republic Day function held at their respective areas and districts.