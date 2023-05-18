7 persons injured in attack by stray dogs in Kupwara

Kupwara: Stray dogs Thursday attacked and injured seven persons in Lolab Valley.

The incident caused terror among the locals. An official said that the injured people included women and minors. He said that all the injured persons were shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sogam immediately.

“One of the injured who had received serious injuries was referred to SDH Kupwara. Those injured were responding well and are said to be stable,” he added.