7 vehicles seized, 8 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla, Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 7 vehicles and arrested 8 persons in Baramulla and Budgam.

In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO Police Station Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz seized 4 vehicles at Babagund Nallah Pattan and arrested 5 persons for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Gh Rasool Bhat resident of Check Sari Pattan, Mohd Ramzan Dar resident of Check Jamal Mir, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan and Tariq Ahmad Khan, all residents of Babagund Pattan. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.