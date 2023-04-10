7 vehicles seized, 8 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla, Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 7 vehicles and arrested 8 persons in Baramulla and Budgam.
In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO Police Station Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz seized 4 vehicles at Babagund Nallah Pattan and arrested 5 persons for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.
The arrested accused persons have been identified as Gh Rasool Bhat resident of Check Sari Pattan, Mohd Ramzan Dar resident of Check Jamal Mir, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan and Tariq Ahmad Khan, all residents of Babagund Pattan. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
In Budgam, Police Station Beerwah received information that some unknown tractor drivers are illegally extracting “boulder and Bajri” from nallah Sukhnag near Ohnagam.
Accordingly, a police party raided the specific spot and seized 3 tractors and arrested 3 drivers from the spot. They have been identified as Mohammad Altaf Wani, Imtiyaz Ahmed Wani and Sahil Ahmad Teli , all residents of Ohnagam Beerwah. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered in respective Police Stations and further investigation set into motion.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with their concerned police units,” police said.