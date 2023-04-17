70 sheep perish in Wullar flood, more missing

Bandipora: Seventy sheep have perished while several more are missing due to flood in Wullar lake at Lankreshipora village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

As per the locals and the shepherds sudden floods occurred after morning. Around 150 sheep were washed away in the flood. Officials said 57 were confirmed dead so far as more remain missing.

The sheep were on a dry patch of land near the Wular banks when the incident happened, as per the local witnesses. Ghulam Qadir, the shepherd told the reporters that sudden floods that occurred in the Lake were deadly and that his 20-year-old son and his cousin had managed to survive by climbing on the trees. Qadir said it had been three days since they were there.