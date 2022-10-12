‘70 union ministers to visit J&K to assess development scenario’

Ganderbal: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Singh Patel today said that as part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme, about 70 ministers are visiting J&K to evaluate the state of local development and the implementation of various government programmes aimed at improving people’s quality of life.
Patel visited district Ganderbal under the third Phase of the Public Outreach Programme of the Central Government in order to assess the ground-level development scenario and to listen to grievances and public demands.
On day one, the Minister visited the old Industrial Estates Ganderbal where she was briefed about the functioning of an industrial estate in which over 90 units are established.
The DIC Ganderbal informed that four new Industrial Estates are coming up in the district at Barsoo, Kohistan Colony, Pehlipora and Arigoripora for which the allotment process has already been initiated.
On the occasion, the Minister interacted with the Association of Small Scale Industrial Unit Holders Ganderbal who apprised her about the issues being faced by various unit holders and demanded augmentation of various facilities within the estate viz upgradation of canal road, drainage and effluent treatment plant, sustained marketability and other issues for increasing its scope.
The Minister while replying to the issues said that the purpose of visiting the Industrial Estate was to take first-hand appraisal of its functioning adding that the department is committed to providing all possible facilities to the unit holders in order to increase the scope and growth of the industry. She also apprised them of the steps being taken up by the department for the implementation of various subsidy schemes.
Later, the Minister inaugurated the Senior Citizen Home of the 25-bed facility at Wayil which is being established in rented accommodation under Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and would be run by Hope Disability Centre.
On the occasion, the Minister took a round of the building and was informed that all facilities would be available for the senior citizens like free boarding/lodging, medical care and counselling, recreational facilities and a rehabilitation programme.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister complimented the district administration and Hope Disability Center for establishing Senior Citizen Home and said that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has taken responsibility for welfare, social justice and empowerment of disadvantaged and marginalized sections of society including the elderly.