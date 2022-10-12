‘70 union ministers to visit J&K to assess development scenario’

Ganderbal: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Singh Patel today said that as part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme, about 70 ministers are visiting J&K to evaluate the state of local development and the implementation of various government programmes aimed at improving people’s quality of life.

Patel visited district Ganderbal under the third Phase of the Public Outreach Programme of the Central Government in order to assess the ground-level development scenario and to listen to grievances and public demands.

On day one, the Minister visited the old Industrial Estates Ganderbal where she was briefed about the functioning of an industrial estate in which over 90 units are established.

The DIC Ganderbal informed that four new Industrial Estates are coming up in the district at Barsoo, Kohistan Colony, Pehlipora and Arigoripora for which the allotment process has already been initiated.

On the occasion, the Minister interacted with the Association of Small Scale Industrial Unit Holders Ganderbal who apprised her about the issues being faced by various unit holders and demanded augmentation of various facilities within the estate viz upgradation of canal road, drainage and effluent treatment plant, sustained marketability and other issues for increasing its scope.