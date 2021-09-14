70 years of deceitful politics ruined J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday regretted the “awful role” of J&K’s traditional political parties in effecting a huge disconnect between the people and the institutions of governance.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a party convention at Thathri in district Doda, Bukhari said that for the last over 70 years the people of J&K, especially the youth had been duped by deceitful politics which needs to be done away with.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the political parties in J&K have been raising passions among the people just to fulfill their electoral motives. And this type of politics has hugely shadowed the socio-economic and political stability in the region,” he said.

Bukhari said that the compromises made by the J&K’s political parties not only cost its people dearly but also ignited a vicious cycle of violence and insecurity for them.

“Such dirty politics has not only resulted in the loss of precious lives but it has inflicted huge economic losses that have proven detrimental to the development and progress in J&K,” he said.

Pledging to continue with his efforts to strengthen a truthful political atmosphere, Bukhari said that Apni Party had emerged as a credible political voice of J&K that had been established on the edifice of transparency, probity and pragmatic politics.

“Apni Party started a new era of politics in J&K’s history by introducing a practical political approach. It ensured zero compromise on the people’s rights and interests. This party continues with its unwavering political stand, not changing its stance like political chameleons who speak different languages at different places for their own vested interests,” he said appealing to the people of Doda to give a chance to the Apni Party and test its deliverance on the ground.

The statement said that Apni Party Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir said that Apni Party had promised a holistic socio-economic development of all the regions and sub-regions in J&K and the party would deliver 300 electric units free to every household in J&K if it comes to power.

It said that on the occasion several prominent socio-political activists joined Apni Party in presence of the party leadership.