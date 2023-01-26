74th Republic Day | Celebrations held across Kashmir amid patriotic fervour

Srinagar: A series of functions were today held across Kashmir division with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour in connection with the celebration of 74th Republic-Day.
Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular flag unfurling ceremonies, inspection of parade by the chief guest and cultural pageantry.
Meanwhile, unfurling of the National Flag was held amid impressive Parades and mega cultural events at all venues of functions organised at district, sub-division, tehsil and block levels across Kashmir.
At Anantnag, the Republic Day was celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm at GDC Khanabal (Boys) where Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi unfurled the national flag and took salute at the parade.
At Baramulla, Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, Safeena Beigh unfurled the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past on the eve of 74th Republic Day celebrations organised at District Police Lines Baramulla.
At Budgam, the 74th Republic Day was today celebrated with much zeal and zest across the district.
The Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the march-past during the main function held at Sports Stadium Budgam.
At Ganderbal, 74th Republic Day was today celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor across the district during which various programs were organized at district, Sub-district, tehsil and panchayat levels.
At Pulwama, Chairman, District Development Council (DDC), Syed Abdul Bari Indrabi unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the march past on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebration held at DPL Pulwama.
At Kupwara, the 74th Republic Day was celebrated across the district with great enthusiasm and fervour.
The main function was held at District Police Lines Kupwara where Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at march-past presented by contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, IRP, Home Guards, FPF, Special Commandos, Police Band, NCC Cadets and school children.
At Shopian, the 74th Republic Day was today celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at District Police Lines Shopian, here where District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Bilqees Jan unfurled the Tricolour, took salute at the March Past and inspected the parade consisting of contingents of CRPF, JKP, IRP, Fire and Emergency, Forest Protection Force, Homeguards, NCC and School Children of various Educational Institutions.
At Kulgam, On 74th Republic Day, a grand function was held at District Police Lines Kulgam where Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Kulgam, Mohammad Afzal Parrey unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the March past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKP ladies police group, Home guard, fresh recruits, NCC cadets, students etc.
At Bandipora, To celebrate 74th Republic Day, Grand functions were held across Bandipora. The main function was held at S. K stadium Bandipora where Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora, Ab Gani Bhat unfurled the National flag and took salute at the march past presented by contingents of CRPF, JKP, JK IRP, JK Fire and Emergency, SPOs, JK Home Guard, NCC, students of various schools and JKP Band Group.