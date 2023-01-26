74th Republic Day | Celebrations held across Kashmir amid patriotic fervour

Srinagar: A series of functions were today held across Kashmir division with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour in connection with the celebration of 74th Republic-Day.

Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular flag unfurling ceremonies, inspection of parade by the chief guest and cultural pageantry.

Meanwhile, unfurling of the National Flag was held amid impressive Parades and mega cultural events at all venues of functions organised at district, sub-division, tehsil and block levels across Kashmir.

At Anantnag, the Republic Day was celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm at GDC Khanabal (Boys) where Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi unfurled the national flag and took salute at the parade.