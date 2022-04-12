77 drivers challaned, 9 vehicles seized in Bhaderwah traffic drive

Bhadarwah: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) Doda in a drive against traffic violations in different areas of district Doda on Tuesday challaned 77 drivers and seized 9 vehicles.
The department acted on the complaints received from the general public regarding violation of traffic rules including extra fare and overloading.
A team of MVD Doda led by ARTO Doda Er Kuldeep Singh along with inspector Jasbir Singh and inspector Chander Mohan Sharma laid special nakas at Bharat Road, Jodhpur Road, Beoli-Bajarni Road, Bhagwah Road, Marmat Road and Khellani on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar NHW244 during which a thorough checking of the vehicles and their documents was made. Drivers of commercial vehicles charging extra fare were fined on the spot.
Inspector Jasbir Singh said that during the drive as many as 77 vehicles were “challaned under different provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, while 9 Vehicles were also seized on the spot” in the special drive in last 3 days.
He said that a total of Rs 1,82,500 fine was also recovered from the defaulters and violators were also challaned by the team, Those fined include ones driving without wearing seat belts or driving licences as were as under age drivers.
ARTO Doda Er Kuldeep Singh appealed to the public to follow all traffic rules religiously for their safety and of other people.