77 drivers challaned, 9 vehicles seized in Bhaderwah traffic drive

Inspector Jasbir Singh said that during the drive as many as 77 vehicles were “challaned under different provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, while 9 Vehicles were also seized on the spot” in the special drive in last 3 days.

He said that a total of Rs 1,82,500 fine was also recovered from the defaulters and violators were also challaned by the team, Those fined include ones driving without wearing seat belts or driving licences as were as under age drivers.