77th Independence Day celebrated with great patriotic fervour across Kashmir

Srinagar: On the 77th Independence Day, grand celebrations were today held across all the districts of Kashmir, with people flocking the venues of function in large numbers to celebrate the national festival.

This year ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign was launched as a culminating event to ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 76 years of Independence.

Apart from the main function held at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar, the celebrations were held in all districts.

At Baramulla, the Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, Safeena Beigh hoisted the tricolor, observed the parade, and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services, NCC, and students from various schools at District Police Lines Baramulla.

Addressing the occasion, the Chairperson DDC remarked that the district Baramulla has made incredible strides in recent years and is currently at the forefront of all developmental fields. She called for joint efforts of all stakeholders in the progress of the district by utilizing their potential.

Safeena Beigh emphasized the significance of the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration for District Baramulla.

While applauding the initiatives taken by UT administration for the overall development, the Chairperson expressed her gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for creating a mechanism of accountability and transparency, making the government system lively for offering deliverables to the people in a seamless manner.

Safeena Beigh also expressed happiness for inclusive growth in the tourism sector.

DIG North Kashmir, Vivik Gupta; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar; SSP Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure; MCB President, Umar Azhar Kakroo; DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, Officers of Judicial administration, Officers of Army and Police, District and sectoral officers, heads of different departments were present at the event besides a huge gathering of people and students also showed their enthusiastic participation.

Meanwhile, colorful cultural items and theme-based skits were also presented by students and well-known artists, adding aesthetic value to the event.

At the conclusion of the function, a prize distribution ceremony was held during which various functionaries were felicitated for showing exemplary and extraordinary services in their respective fields.

At Anantnag, the Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi hoisted the National Flag and took salute at the March Past presented by the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, IRP, J&K Home Guards, JK Police Band, NCC, and school children at GDC Khanabal (for Boys).

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman DDC highlighted the efforts besides achievements made by the district under various priority areas including education, healthcare, languishing, district capex, agriculture and allied sectors, women and youth empowerment, MGNREGA, JJM, water and electricity supply to Anganwadi Centers and schools, rural development, macadamization and road connectivity, social welfare, Nasha Mukt Bharat, industries, self employment and creation of durable and sustainable assets.

On the occasion, colorful cultural programmes on patriotic themes were presented by students and artists of the district.

The ceremony concluded with prize distribution for March past and cultural achievements. Employees from various departments were also felicitated for exemplary public service.