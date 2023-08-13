77TH INDEPENDENCE DAY | Full dress rehearsals held across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 13: As a prelude to the celebrations to be held on the 77th Independence Day, full dress rehearsals were held across Kashmir division on Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the rehearsal functions organised across all district headquarters of Kashmir presented a glimpse of preparation for events to be showcased on August 15.
Rich tributes were paid to the leaders, freedom fighters, and those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.
SRINAGAR
In Srinagar, the full dress rehearsal was held at Bakhshi Stadium, Srinagar, where Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri hoisted the national flag over the mast at the podium amid the reverberating national anthem.
The divisional commissioner inspected the parade and a salute at the march past presented by various police and paramilitary contingents, NCC cadets, and students.
ADGP Kashmir, IGP Central Kashmir Srinagar, DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, officers of District administration and HoDs of civil departments were present on the occasion.
The divisional commissioner also extended an open invitation to the people to attend the main event on August 15 with a request to be seated in the stadium by 9 am on Independence Day.
ANANTNAG
At Anantnag, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bashir Ahmad Wani hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, Home Guards, NCC and school children at GDC Boys Anantnag.
Among others, ADC, SP, ADC (G), CEO, CMO, ACD, ACP, ACR, Executive Engineer R&B, Flood, ARTO, and Tehsildar Anantnag were also present at the event.
BARAMULLA
At Baramulla, the ADC Baramulla Aijaz Abdullah Saraf hoisted the tricolour and took salute at the march–past presented by the contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services, NCC, and students from different schools at District Police Lines Baramulla.
BUDGAM
At Budgam, ADC Budgam Akramullah Tak hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade, and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of Police, JKAP, CRPF, NCC, and student contingents from various schools of district at Sports Stadium Budgam.
ADC Budgam, Nasir; ASP Budgam was also present on the occasion.
PULWAMA
At Pulwama, ADC Abdul Aziz Sheikh hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march past presented by contingents from CRPF, district Police, Women’s Wing of Police, Home Guards, and school children at District Police Line Pulwama.
KULGAM
At Kulgam, ADC Kulgam Showkat Ahmad Rather hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade, and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of J&K Police, CRPF, Women Police, Home Guard, Police Band, and students from schools and other contingents at District Police Lines (DPL).
ADC Vikar Ahmad Giri was also present on the occasion.
BANDIPORA
At Bandipora, ADC Ali Afsar Khan hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents comprising J&K Police, CRPF, SPOs, NCC cadets, and contingents from various schools at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Bandipora.
The full dress rehearsal function was also held at Mini Secretariat Bandipora where ADC Bandipora Umar Shafi Pandit hoisted the flag.
GANDERBAL
At Ganderbal, ADC Ganderbal Mehraj-ud-Din Shah hoisted the tricolour, inspected the parade, and took the salute at the march-past presented by the contingents of J&K Police, JKAP, CRPF, SSB, PTS Manigam, Forest Protection Force, district Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and students of various schools at Qamriya Ground Ganderbal.
KUPWARA
At Kupwara, ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat hoisted the national flag and took salute at the march-past presented by contingents of J&K Police, IRP, CRPF, FPP, Home Guards, Police Commandos, and school children at District Police Lines Kupwara.
SHOPIAN
At Shopian, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shahbaz Ahmed Bodha hoisted the national flag, inspected the parade, and took salute from the contingents of District Executive Police, CRPF, JKAP, Fire and Emergency Services, Home Guards, NCC, and students from different schools at District Police Lines Shopian.