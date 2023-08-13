77TH INDEPENDENCE DAY | Full dress rehearsals held across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 13: As a prelude to the celebrations to be held on the 77th Independence Day, full dress rehearsals were held across Kashmir division on Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the rehearsal functions organised across all district headquarters of Kashmir presented a glimpse of preparation for events to be showcased on August 15.

Rich tributes were paid to the leaders, freedom fighters, and those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

SRINAGAR

In Srinagar, the full dress rehearsal was held at Bakhshi Stadium, Srinagar, where Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri hoisted the national flag over the mast at the podium amid the reverberating national anthem.

The divisional commissioner inspected the parade and a salute at the march past presented by various police and paramilitary contingents, NCC cadets, and students.

ADGP Kashmir, IGP Central Kashmir Srinagar, DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, officers of District administration and HoDs of civil departments were present on the occasion.

The divisional commissioner also extended an open invitation to the people to attend the main event on August 15 with a request to be seated in the stadium by 9 am on Independence Day.