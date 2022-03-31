7th Hamidi Kashmiri Memorial lecture held

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) on Thursday organised the seventh Hamidi Kashmiri Memorial Lecture.
The lecture titled “Urdu Afsana: Riwayat aur Mahiyat” was organised with support of the National Council for the Promotion of Urdu Language and Literature.
Dr Altaf Anjum, Assistant Professor Urdu, DDE moderated the function and welcomed the guests and participants. He said the purpose of organising such events is to enable students and research scholars to get acquainted with their literary heritage and culture.
Zahoor Ahmad Ganie introduced the guest speaker, Professor Qudoos Jawaid, former HOD Urdu (Kashmir University and Central University of Kashmir), who delivered the lecture in online mode.