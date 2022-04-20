8 booked for illegal sand mining in Sopore village, boats seized

Sopore: Sopore police held eight persons, who were involved in illegal sand mining from Haritar Nallah in north kashmir's Sopore.
Police official said that multiple complaints were coming from Haritar village of Sopore that some vested interests are indulging in illegal practice of sand extraction in and around the nallah flowing through the area.
A police party of Police Post Puthkha Sopore conducted raids in Haritar village and held eight people along with the sand and boats when they were found illegally extracting and loading sand from Haritar Nallah, he said.
Official said, that a case FIR No 30/2022 under relevant sections of law in this regard stands registered in Police Station Tarzoo Sopore and further investigation has been taken up.