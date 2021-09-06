8 injured in stray dog attacks in Sopore

Sopore: Eight persons injured by stray dogs in north Kashmir’s Sopore town Sunday evening.

A pack of stray dogs appeared in Main Chowk Sopore and attacked a group of people including children, injuring them critically.

Hospital authorities said that they received eight injured persons with dog bites and one among them, identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar of Takiabal was referred to GMC Baramulla for advanced treatment.

Locals said that such dog attacks were common in many localities and surrounding areas of Sopore, injuring hundreds including women and children.

Nasir Ali Shah, a resident of Sopore said that this had created fear psychosis among the residents and accused the authorities of doing nothing to save the locals from dog attacks.