8 of family fall unconscious after consuming forest herbs

Kupwara: Eight members of a family including two teenagers felt unconscious after consuming forest vegetables at home in Shirhama Qalamabad area of north Kashmir's Handwara sub district on Wednesday evening.

An official said a woman of the family had brought forest vegetables from nearby woods. The family members after consuming it fell unconscious instantly.

"They were immediately rushed to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Qalamabad by neighbours where after initial treatment doctors referred them to District Hospital Handwara for advance treatment," he added.

"The doctors at DH Handwara after sensing their condition critical referred them to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialised treatment," he said.