8 of family fall unconscious after consuming forest herbs

Kupwara: Eight members of a family including two teenagers felt unconscious after consuming forest vegetables at home in Shirhama Qalamabad area of north Kashmir's Handwara sub district on Wednesday evening.
An official said a woman of the family had brought forest vegetables from nearby woods. The family members after consuming it fell unconscious instantly.
"They were immediately rushed to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Qalamabad by neighbours where after initial treatment doctors referred them to District Hospital Handwara for advance treatment," he added.
"The doctors at DH Handwara after sensing their condition critical referred them to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialised treatment," he said.
"One female of the family had not taken vegetables, so she is fine. We have seized the cooked vegetables and samples have been sent for FSL," a police officer told Greater Kashmir.
An official at District Hospital Handwara said that at about 2 AM on Tuesday hospital staff received eight patients including two teenagers.
"The doctors after realising the gravity of problem referred them to SMHS hospital in Srinagar. He said that prima facie it seems that the herbs (forest vegetables) they consumed were poisonous in nature," he added.
He identified the patients as Mohammad Akbar Malla (65), Abdul Aziz Malla (60), Zona Begum wife of Mohammad Akber Malla, Bashir Ahmad Malla (27), Parveen Bano (20), Tasleema Bano (18), Naseer Ahmad Malla (16), Shabir Ahmad Malla (14).