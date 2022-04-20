8 structures demolished in Kokernag for Master Plan violation

Anantnag: A demolition drive was launched in sub division Kokernag today on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.

During the drive, which was led by SDM Kokernag and Tehsildars of Kokernag and Larnoo, 8 concrete structures were demolished which were constructed without obtaining proper permission from the competent authorities and were in violation of Kokernag Master plan.

A few of these were repeat offenders and were violating court orders as well.