80-year-old specially-abled cobbler in Rajouri shows unwavering resolve to continue work

Rajouri: Despite being of eighty-years of age and specially abled with a crippled leg, Mohammad Gania, a cobbler by profession, runs his roadside stall in Rajouri town. He is proud to live a life of dignity instead of depending on other family members.
Originally a resident of Siala village of Surankote in Poonch district, Gania’s family had migrated to Rajouri long back in the 1950s when he was around ten years old and since then he has been living in Dak Bungalow Mohalla of Rajouri town.
Both his sons are married. Gania lives with his wife in his old house and his wife is in her mid-80s.
He said that he suffered some injury in his childhood after which his left leg got damaged and he also suffered the amputation of a foot and is living the life of a specially-abled man.
However, in this aged life, Gania runs his roadside cobbler stall in the main town of Rajouri as he wants to live a life with dignity.
“ I don’t want to remain dependent on any of the family members and even on my sons and I just pray before Almighty that I take the last breath while working so that I don’t have to remain dependent on anyone,” Gania said.
On being asked about his family members, he said that both his sons have “independent families” and he lives with his wife in an old house.
“ I am very happy as I am running this roadside stall and am able to earn livelihood for my family and with this, I am not dependent on anyone,” he added.
Gania, who is also known for his dedicated services as a cobbler, runs his roadside stall on Dak Bungalow road near Gujjar Mandi in Rajouri town and is in this work for the last fifty-five years at the same place.