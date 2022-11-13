80-year-old specially-abled cobbler in Rajouri shows unwavering resolve to continue work

Rajouri: Despite being of eighty-years of age and specially abled with a crippled leg, Mohammad Gania, a cobbler by profession, runs his roadside stall in Rajouri town. He is proud to live a life of dignity instead of depending on other family members.

Originally a resident of Siala village of Surankote in Poonch district, Gania’s family had migrated to Rajouri long back in the 1950s when he was around ten years old and since then he has been living in Dak Bungalow Mohalla of Rajouri town.

Both his sons are married. Gania lives with his wife in his old house and his wife is in her mid-80s.