800 heroin abusers turn up at ATF Anantnag in 8 months

Anantnag: Over 800 heroin abuse patients have turned up at the Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) of Government Medical College Anantnag in eight months of which staggering 70 percent were intravenous drug abusers.

The facility was started in August 2022 and figures available with Greater Kashmir suggest in barely eight months 820 substance abuse patients visited the facility. Of this majority over 800 were addicted to heroin and only 20 odd abusers only used cannabis or its derivatives –hashish and Marijuna, medicinal opioids and benzodiazepines.

The de-addiction clinic of the department of psychiatry in the hospital was set up in January 2020 and that in the first year only 270 substance abusers visited the centre. Of these nearly 213 were addicted to heroin.

In 2021, however, the numbers of drug abusers at the facility swelled to 638. “ 513 among them had fallen to heroin too,” figures reveal. In 2022, till August only 503 abusers visited the OPD.