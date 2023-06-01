800 heroin abusers turn up at ATF Anantnag in 8 months

Anantnag: Over 800 heroin abuse patients have turned up at the Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) of Government Medical College Anantnag in eight months of which staggering 70 percent were intravenous drug abusers.
The facility was started in August 2022 and figures available with Greater Kashmir suggest in barely eight months 820 substance abuse patients visited the facility. Of this majority over 800 were addicted to heroin and only 20 odd abusers only used cannabis or its derivatives –hashish and Marijuna, medicinal opioids and benzodiazepines.
The de-addiction clinic of the department of psychiatry in the hospital was set up in January 2020 and that in the first year only 270 substance abusers visited the centre. Of these nearly 213 were addicted to heroin.
In 2021, however, the numbers of drug abusers at the facility swelled to 638. “ 513 among them had fallen to heroin too,” figures reveal. In 2022, till August only 503 abusers visited the OPD.
“What is alarming is that 70 percent of the heroin abusers were intravenous drug abusers (IVDA),” said Dr Mansoor Dar, an associate professor in the department of psychiatry GMC Anantnag.
He said that earlier, the heroin abusers would consume the drug orally but now they inject it directly into the blood. " Such people then become prone to multiple diseases Hepatitis- A, B, C, or even HIV that finally leads to their death," Dr Mansoor said. He added that the majority of them are also multiple abusers and had been addicted to cannabis, medicinal opiates, and benzodiazepines before they turned to heroin.
“ There has been a surge in heroin abuse patients in Kashmir in the past six years and we have also come across a few cocaine abusers, ” said Dr Mansoor. He said these patients were also multiple abusers, addicted to heroin too. Dr Mansoor who is also in-charge of the facility said with ATF now functional the number of substance abusers seeking treatment is going up. The initiative coordinated by National Drug Dependence Treatment Center, department of psychiatry AIIMS is funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MOSJE) , Government of India. AIIMS is itself imparting guidance to run the facility and the patients in the facility are provided medicines free of cost.
The ATF is turning out to be a ray of hope for the people in south Kashmir who expect it to be expanded further. However, with no rehabilitation facility, the doctors are forced to send those patients to the Drug de-addiction center, GMC Srinagar. “ The center should be equipped with more doctors, therapists, psycho-social counselors, and nursing staff and a proper rehab,” said Muhamad Farman, a local.
Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Tariq Qureshi said that the center is being run on the guidelines of the department of psychiatry GMC Srinagar and a 15 bedded separate indoor patient department (IPD) will be established soon.“ For now we are running OPD only but soon admissions will also be done,” said Qureshi. He said that the center will be expanded soon. “The rehabilitation of substance abuse patients is the need of the hour,” Qureshi said.