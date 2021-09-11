800 kg poppy straw seized near Sonamarg: Police

Ganderbal: At least 88 kg poppy straw was seized near Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Saturday, Police said.

It said that along with the sleuths of Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), Police seized 800 kg poppy straw from two-Punjab based trucks near Sonamarg.

An official said that two trucks coming from Punjab on way to Leh were intercepted at Sonamarg on specific information and during the search, 800 kg poppy straw was recovered and seized from the two trucks.

Tehsildar Gund Fareed Ahmed Khatana told Greater Kashmir 800 kg poppy straw was seized.

He said that both the vehicles were seized and two non-local drivers arrested.

A case FIR No 49/2021 under NDPS Act has been registered at ANTF Police Station.