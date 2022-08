Poonch: Eight hundred and twenty two pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir and hundreds others from Jammu and Kashmir paid obeisance at Baba Budha Amarnath temple on Tuesday.

These pilgrims had reach Poonch on Monday evening under fourth batch of yatra and stayed at base camp in Poonch town before leaving for Mandi on Tuesday morning where they paid obeisance and later returned for Rajouri.