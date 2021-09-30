83RD AGM OF J&K BANK HELD

Srinagar: J&K Bank today hosted its 83rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders for the financial year 2020-21 at its corporate headquarters through video-conferencing mode following Covid appropriate protocol. The meeting was webcast live on the Bank’s website.

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, AtalDulloo represented J&K UT Government i.e. promoter and majority shareholder of the bank, in the virtual meeting attended by Bank’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) R K Chhibber, Directors-on-board, Executive President, Presidents, Vice Presidents and Company Secretary besides a large number of shareholders through VC mode.

Capping Bank’s performance at the AGM for FY 20-21 themed - Braving Headwinds: Achieving Newer Heights - the CMD asserted, “Going by the numbers, your Bank has performed quite well and delivered profits for all the quarters of FY2020-21 despite tough market conditions. This performance will generate a long-term organizational momentum for the steady growth of business while cementing our collective resolve to march ahead towards accomplishment of government’s vision of self-reliant, entrepreneur-friendly and socially-inclusive economy.”