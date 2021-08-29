84.59% pass 11th (Pvt) BOSE exam

Also, 1652 students have passed the exam in the third division.

The result of around 28 students has been shown as Disputed Eligibility while BOSE has to conduct fresh exams for around 2510 students.

The BOSE this year declared the result of the 11th private exams of Kashmir division on a proportionate basis.

The decision was taken in the wake of the approval granted by the School Education Department.

Notably, the bi-annual exam of the class 11th students was cancelled as a preventive measure to control the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, the BOSE decided to award marks on a proportionate basis to all such candidates who already passed at least two papers during the previous examinations.

The scheme of awarding marks on proportionate basis was subject to the condition that all such candidates have submitted the permission-cum-admission forms for the said examination and deposited the examination fee as per the schedule.

However, the BOSE has already informed the students who are not satisfied with their results declared after awarding marks on average that they would be given a chance to appear in the examination as and when it is feasible to be conducted.